Garden City man booked on attempted murder charge

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City Police responded to a drive-by shooting in the early-morning hours of March 18.

At 3:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 3rd St. and Labrador Blvd. and learned that 24-year-old Jonathan Reyes of Garden City was driving southbound on N. 3rd when a vehicle in front of him began driving slowly and refused to let him pass. While stopped at the intersection of N. 3rd Street and Labrador Boulevard, all occupants exited the vehicles and began arguing.

During the confrontation, Reyes allegedly stabbed Justin Cole, 37. As Reyes attempted to leave in his vehicle, Cole allegedly drew a gun and shot at Reyes before leaving the area. Both men later met on Labrador Blvd. and as they passed one another, Cole allegedly fired a second round at Reyes’ vehicle, striking the vehicle, then left the area. Officers were unable to locate Cole following the incident.

With the assistance of the Kansas Highway Patrol and Kearny County Sheriff’s Office, Cole was later located in Kearny County and taken into custody. Cole was lodged in the Finney County Jail on the following charges: attempted first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal damage. Reyes was subsequently taken into custody and lodged in the Finney County Jail. Reyes could face charges of aggravated battery and felony interference. Officers are identifying a third individual believed to be involved in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

