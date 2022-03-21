Advertisement

Highly infectious ‘bird flu’ confirmed in Sedgwick, Dickinson counties

A bird flu case was reported.
A bird flu case was reported.(Credit: Preston Keres / USDA / MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick and Dickinson County have confirmed highly pathogenic (infectious) avian influenza (HPAI) cases.

Kansas Department of Agriculture took samples from birds showing symptoms in Dickinson County and rural Sedgwick County. The impacted flocks are described as “non-commercial backyard mixed species flocks,” or, simply, “poultry.” Confirmation came Monday that both samples tested positive.

KDA is working closely with USDA–APHIS on joint incident response in both new locations. KDA officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on both properties will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

While aviation influenza is highly contagious to all fowl, it does not present an imediate public health concern as no human cases of the viruses have been detected in the U.S.

Avian influenza exists naturally in many wild birds and can be transmitted by contact with infected birds or ingestion of infected food or water. Although extremely rare, humans and other mammals can be vulnerable to the disease, the CDC has noted.

“As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F is recommended as a general food safety precaution,” the department advised.

For more information about HPAI, including current status of the confirmed cases in other states as well as more information about biosecurity for your flock, go to KDA’s avian influenza webpage at agriculture.ks.gov/AvianInfluenza or call KDA at 833-765-2006.

