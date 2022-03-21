Advertisement

Kevin Jenks named President/CEO of Wichita Sports Commission

Kevin Jenks.
Kevin Jenks.(Kevin Jenks/LinkedIn)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kevin Jenks, who had been serving as President and CEO of the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission in an interim role, was given the job permanently on Monday. Jenks has been serving as the Commission’s director of community partnerships since January 2020, when the Sports Commission merged with the National Baseball Congress Foundation. Jenks was the general manager and director of the NBC World Series beginning in 2014.

“I’m humbled and honored for this wonderful opportunity with the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission,” said Jenks, a graduate of Garden Plain High School and Fort Hays State and former television broadcaster. “Over the last 25 years, the sports commission has served our community in a variety of ways, while cultivating strong relationships. We’re building a dynamic staff. One that greatly cares about our core events and is hungry for more opportunities.”

In addition to Jenks’ promotion, the Sports Commission added Scott Vang, a longtime educator in the Wichita area, as its director of events. Brian Turner, who has spent 13 years in professional baseball in Wichita and was most recently director of sales for the Wind Surge, was named director of community partnerships.”

