Advertisement

Rain continues east with snow in the west

Snow and wind will make for some low visibility overnight and early Tuesday
Snow accumulations expected through Tuesday.
Snow accumulations expected through Tuesday.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A powerful low pressure system will continue to produce widespread rain, some snow, and a bunch of wind through the middle of the week. Accumulations of snow should be limited to grassy areas, but some roads may be slushy early Tuesday as temperatures hover near freezing. Wind gusts early Tuesday will be strongest across western Kansas, with gusts above 40 mph likely.

Tuesday morning snow will change back over to rain in central Kansas. Highs are expected to be in the 40s with wind gusts likely between 40 and 50 mph.

It will be drying off Tuesday night, but remain very windy throughout Kansas. Gusts will still be above 30 mph.

Wednesday will be dry and still windy with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Much milder and calmer weather returns to the area by the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Rain continues. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with off and on rain showers. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 45.

Tomorrow Night: Evening showers, then mainly cloudy and windy. Wind: N/NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 33.

Wed: High: 51 Mostly cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 76 Low: 40 Sunny to mostly sunny; windy.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 52 Mostly sunny; windy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on W Kellogg near 183rd St.
Four injured in crash involving semi on W. Kellogg
Breaking news alert from Friday, March 18
WPD: Share confirmed information from trusted sources
Canton-Galva Elementary School P.E. teacher Barry Fritz was arrested for child sex crimes.
Canton-Galva teacher arrested, accused of child sex crimes
Generic image of police line
Wichita woman killed in Overland Park shooting
The Saline County Sheriff's Office arrested 55-year-old Brent Spainhour in connection with the...
Woman, 2 dogs found dead in rural Saline County residence, man arrested

Latest News

Wichita's INTRUST Bank Arena prepares to host regional rounds of NCAA Women's Basketball...
INTRUST Bank Arena ready to host Women’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Elite 8
Investigation into text messages
Leaked text mesages involving police officers, deputies leads to investigation at Wichita City Hall
Man dead after Hoisington house fire
Rush County power lines
High winds, snow damage power lines in Rush County
Developed with an initial $2 million grant from Cargill Protein North America, the Wichita...
Local leaders announce creation of Wichita Collective impact initiative