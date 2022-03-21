Rain continues east with snow in the west

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A powerful low pressure system will continue to produce widespread rain, some snow, and a bunch of wind through the middle of the week. Accumulations of snow should be limited to grassy areas, but some roads may be slushy early Tuesday as temperatures hover near freezing. Wind gusts early Tuesday will be strongest across western Kansas, with gusts above 40 mph likely.

Tuesday morning snow will change back over to rain in central Kansas. Highs are expected to be in the 40s with wind gusts likely between 40 and 50 mph.

It will be drying off Tuesday night, but remain very windy throughout Kansas. Gusts will still be above 30 mph.

Wednesday will be dry and still windy with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Much milder and calmer weather returns to the area by the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Rain continues. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with off and on rain showers. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 45.

Tomorrow Night: Evening showers, then mainly cloudy and windy. Wind: N/NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 33.

Wed: High: 51 Mostly cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 76 Low: 40 Sunny to mostly sunny; windy.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 52 Mostly sunny; windy.

