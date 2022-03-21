Retired detective says think of safety, not cellphone, when witnessing violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Videos have circulated on social media of the events leading up to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy at Towne East last Friday -- and of the shooting itself.

And while those cellphone videos may help police solve crimes and shed light on what exactly happened, they’re unsafe for the people recording them, according to one former homicide detective.

Eyewitness News Personal Protection Expert Joe Schialli, a former homicide detective in Miami, said your first priority when witnessing crime should be ensuring the safety of yourself and those with you.

“We as a society have gotten so used to seeing these things on an everyday basis that it’s a norm to see something like that and whip a phone out, and that’s the last thing we should be doing,” Schialli told Eyewitness News over the weekend. “You want to get away from it as quick as you can and call 911. You don’t want to ignore it, but you certainly don’t want to stand there and watch it, either.”

Considering the crowded mall and those standing around the incident at the time, it’s not difficult to envision how injuries and casualties could have added up. Schialli noted the seemingly reckless nature of the shooter in expressing relief that more people weren’t hurt or killed as they watched a fight between at least two teenagers that preceded the shooting.

“Those rounds could have gone anywhere and it could have hit anybody,” Schialli said. “That I can tell you I know, and I do know that where were certain people that stood around and watched (the fight) before (the shooting) happened that could have been seriously injured and even killed. That much I do know.

“No matter where you go, no matter what you’re doing, no matter what city you’re in, just be aware of what’s going on around you.”

