Storms for some, snow for others

Storms coming to Wichita today.
Storms coming to Wichita today.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cloudy start to the work week as the next weather maker moves into the state. Isolated showers this morning will transition into a widespread, soaking rain (with some thunder) this afternoon. Expect the off-and-on rain to continue through Tuesday with most of central and eastern Kansas picking up between 1.00″ and 1.50″ of rainfall.

Later today and tonight as colder air invades the storm system, the rain will mix with and change over to snow, mainly west of a Salina to Kingman line. Like last week, some light accumulation (1-3″) is possible, but mostly on grassy areas. Widespread travel concerns are not expected, though some roads will be wet/slushy during the Tuesday morning commute.

After a chilly Wednesday in the 40s and 50s, quiet and warmer weather take over by week’s end. Expect highs in the 50s on Thursday to climb into the 60s on Friday and Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, breezy; afternoon rain and thunder. Wind: S/E 10-20; gusty. High: 57.

Tonight: Evening rain/thunder, then showers overnight. Wind: E/NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy; rain showers likely. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 45.

Wed: Low: 33. High: 51. Windy with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thu: Low: 30. High: 56. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 34. High: 64. Partly cloudy, milder.

Sat: Low: 47. High: 65. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 38. High: 74. Sunny, breezy, warmer.

