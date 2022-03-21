Week of March 21: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers is featuring jobs in manufacturing.

MONDAY: CNC Machinist| Hyspeco | Wichita | $18 - $25 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11917780 | 1st or 2nd Shift available; Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Disability, 401K; We are a fast-growing company that really values its employees and is an employee owned company

TUESDAY: Assembler | RV Products | Wichita | $16 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11548243 | Multiple shifts available; $1.50/hr. 2nd Shift Differential, $2.00/hr. 3rd Shift Differential; RV Products offers great benefits, promotes from within and has opportunities for growth and advancement; benefits include: Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, 401K

WEDNESDAY: Foundry Technician | Ferroloy, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11915454 | Multiple shifts available; Night shift pay differential of $1.00/hr.; Incentive Pay: annual bonus; Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Disability

THURSDAY: Shipping and Receiving | Everidge (formerly International Cold Storage) | Andover | $16 - $18 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11916178 | Everidge offers a diverse workplace with an excellent benefit package and competitive wage; Benefits include 401(k) + matching, Health, Dental and Life Insurance and PTO; As a family-owned business we value family and work-life balance and realize our most important asset is our people

FRIDAY: Blender Operator (Conversion) | Mears Fertilizer | El Dorado | $15.50+ | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11893094 | Starting pay is determined by experience and qualifications-minimum $15.50; In addition to travel Per Diem pay, overtime and bonuses are available; Pay increases quarterly in first year (based on performance) and annually thereafter; Company paid medical insurance after 60 days; PTO accrues from first day up to 2-1/2 weeks per year for first 2 years

