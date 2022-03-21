Wichita woman killed in Overland Park shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Overland Park Police said Monday that Cheryl Holloman of Wichita was killed in a shooting Sunday morning.

At approximately 6 a.m. on March 20, the Overland Park Police Department responded to a shooting in the 9700 block of W. Terrace. Prior to the officer’s arrival, family members took the victim, Holloman, to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A person of interest was detained and is currently in custody for questioning. If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 20, 2022 Homicide On March 20th 2022 around 6:00 am the Overland Park Police Department... Posted by Overland Park Police Department on Sunday, March 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.