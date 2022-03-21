Wichita woman killed in Overland Park shooting
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Overland Park Police said Monday that Cheryl Holloman of Wichita was killed in a shooting Sunday morning.
At approximately 6 a.m. on March 20, the Overland Park Police Department responded to a shooting in the 9700 block of W. Terrace. Prior to the officer’s arrival, family members took the victim, Holloman, to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
A person of interest was detained and is currently in custody for questioning. If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.