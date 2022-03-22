Advertisement

16 Kansas high schoolers awarded 2022 Rudd Scholarship to attend WSU

The 2022 WSU Rudd Scholars were announced Tuesday morning.
The 2022 WSU Rudd Scholars were announced Tuesday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Every year, the Rudd Foundation awards scholarships to Kansas high school seniors to attend Wichita State, Emporia State, or Fort Hays State. Each recipient receives a full-ride scholarship, including tuition, on-campus housing, and academic support.

The Rudd Scholarship aims to remove financial barriers to a college education. This year, 16 students received the scholarship to attend WSU, with a total of 30 Rudd Scholars for 2022. The expected value in scholarships totaling $1.2 million over four years.

“We couldn’t ask for a better collaborative partnership from the Rudd Foundation, in terms of not only making sure Shocker Rudd Scholars graduate from college debt-free, but also their hands-on deployment of additional networking, mentoring, and fellowship activities for their students,” said Bobby Gandu, assistant vice president and director of undergraduate admissions.

It’s time to announce our 2022 Rudd Scholar cohort. 🤗🎉👏 Out of almost 1,000 applications 3️⃣0️⃣ students were selected...

Posted by Rudd Foundation on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

This brings the greater total of Rudd Scholars studying at WSU to 64 students, the most of any Kansas Board of Regents institution.

“The foundation is honored to offer the Rudd Scholarship to these remarkable students — who are, without exception, extraordinary in their intellect, work ethic, and determination,” said Darrell Swank, president of the Rudd Foundation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Reed mugshot
Sheriff’s Office: Man mistakenly released from Sedgwick County Jail
ambulance
Woman attacked by dog in south Wichita
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill walks off the field after an NFL football game...
The Cheetah is traded: KC confirms dealing Tyreek Hill to Dolphins for package of picks
School bus in a Kansas school district.
Kan. lawmakers pass bills allowing students to transfer to any district in state
The Wichita Fire Department said a triplex fire in southeast Wichita resulted in the deaths of...
2 dogs die in morning triplex fire in southeast Wichita

Latest News

Andover woman's Text-to-911 exchange with dispatch.
Andover woman spreads message about ‘Text-to-911’ after incident in parking lot
Youth program
Youth program aimed at mentoring underserved students
Leaked text messages between Wichita police offices, Sedgwick County deputies include racist...
Community group calls for more action in response to leaked text messages
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
From wastewater, CDC identifies potential for COVID-19 spike in El Dorado
WPD texts.
Community group calls for more action in response to leaked text messages