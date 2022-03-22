16 Kansas high schoolers awarded 2022 Rudd Scholarship to attend WSU

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Every year, the Rudd Foundation awards scholarships to Kansas high school seniors to attend Wichita State, Emporia State, or Fort Hays State. Each recipient receives a full-ride scholarship, including tuition, on-campus housing, and academic support.

The Rudd Scholarship aims to remove financial barriers to a college education. This year, 16 students received the scholarship to attend WSU, with a total of 30 Rudd Scholars for 2022. The expected value in scholarships totaling $1.2 million over four years.

“We couldn’t ask for a better collaborative partnership from the Rudd Foundation, in terms of not only making sure Shocker Rudd Scholars graduate from college debt-free, but also their hands-on deployment of additional networking, mentoring, and fellowship activities for their students,” said Bobby Gandu, assistant vice president and director of undergraduate admissions.

It’s time to announce our 2022 Rudd Scholar cohort. 🤗🎉👏 Out of almost 1,000 applications 3️⃣0️⃣ students were selected... Posted by Rudd Foundation on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

This brings the greater total of Rudd Scholars studying at WSU to 64 students, the most of any Kansas Board of Regents institution.

“The foundation is honored to offer the Rudd Scholarship to these remarkable students — who are, without exception, extraordinary in their intellect, work ethic, and determination,” said Darrell Swank, president of the Rudd Foundation.

