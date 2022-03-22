Advertisement

Missing 14-year-old girl from Utah found; Amber Alert canceled

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 14-year-old girl from Utah.

Utah police said Areli Arroyo Osuno was found in Texas, ABC4 reported.

The report also said that the suspect, David Lopez, 20, is in custody.

No other details were immediately available.

The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.
The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.(NCMEC)

If you have any information, please contact the Unified Police Department at 385-468-9858 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Reed mugshot
Sheriff’s Office: Man mistakenly released from Sedgwick County Jail
ambulance
Woman attacked by dog in south Wichita
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill walks off the field after an NFL football game...
The Cheetah is traded: KC confirms dealing Tyreek Hill to Dolphins for package of picks
School bus in a Kansas school district.
Kan. lawmakers pass bills allowing students to transfer to any district in state
The Wichita Fire Department said a triplex fire in southeast Wichita resulted in the deaths of...
2 dogs die in morning triplex fire in southeast Wichita

Latest News

School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
The driver who allegedly went past was issued a court summons for passing a stopped school bus...
School bus driver protects student after another car fails to stop
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires suspected missile into sea
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
GRAPHIC: US government formally accuses Russia of comitting war crimes
Sen. Cory Booker cut through a tense day of hearings on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge...
Sen. Booker gets emotional at Jackson hearing: 'You have earned this spot'