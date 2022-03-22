‘Bowie the Bully’ needs a new home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A dog that animal advocates in Wichita worked to save is once again looking for a new home.

The Wichita Animal Action League says Bowie needs a new home. His family is moving and says they can’t take him along.

You may remember bowie was found in a kennel that was in a dumpster outside an apartment complex. He was starving at the time, but WAAL helped him recover and find a home.

Now, advocates are working to find him a new forever home. If you would like to make Bowie a new addition to your family, you can fill out an application to adopt him, here: https://waalrescue.org/applyforbowie/.

