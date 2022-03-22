DA’s Office intends to try teen as an adult in shooting at Towne East

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teen accused in the deadly shooting inside Towne East Square on Friday will remain in the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Due to the nature of the crime and because the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office intends to file for adult prosecution, KWCH is naming the teenager.

Te’Bryis Robinson, of Wichita, is the 16-year-old accused in the shooting death of 14-year-old TrenJ’vious Hutton, of Wichita.

Robinson is accused of murder in the first degree and criminal use of weapons.

According to the Wichita Police Department, Hutton was involved in a physical altercation with several individuals, stemming from an ongoing dispute. During the altercation, the suspect, now identified as Robinson, pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking Hutton.

Robinson was located by officers near the scene. Police say they recovered two handguns during the investigation.

In the criminal complaint against Robinson, the second count against him claims the juvenile unlawfully possessed a Glock handgun during the incident.

Robinson’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, April 18, at 8:30 a.m. in Juvenile District Court.

Attending a hearing for the 16yo boy accused in the shooting at Towne East mall. No cameras are allowed inside. Will have updates on @KWCH12 4, 5, and 6. #kwch12 pic.twitter.com/oh7rSrdut8 — Lily Wu - KWCH (@KWCHLily) March 22, 2022

