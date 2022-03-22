Advertisement

Garden City man arrested for attemped murder

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 24-year-old Jonathan Reyes and 37-year-old Justin Cole were arrested after an attempted murder after a drive-by shooting early Friday morning.

Friday around 3 a.m. Reyes was driving down N. 3rd Street in Garden City when another driver, Cole, began driving slowly in front of Reyes’s car and refused to let him pass.

While stopped, both drivers exited their vehicles and began arguing. Reyes then allegedly stabbed Cole and attempted to drive away from the scene. Cole then started firing at Reyes.

Both cars then drove off, with Cole following Reyes. Cole then allegedly fired a second-round at Reyes’ vehicle, striking the car.

When Garden City Police Department officers got to the scene, they could not locate Cole following the incident. With the assistance of the Kansas Highway Patrol and Kearny County Sheriff’s Office, Cole was later found in Kearny County and taken into custody.

Cole was booked into the Finney County Jail on attempted first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, and criminal damage charges. Reyes was also taken into custody and faces aggravated battery and felony interference charges.

Garden City Police are still looking for a third unknown man they believe was involved in the incident. Neither men involved have been convicted of the crimes and the investigation is ongoing.

