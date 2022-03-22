I-70 at Goodland reopened after multiple semi crashes in Colorado

GOODLAND, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened westbound I-70 at Goodland.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Goodland because of a multi-vehicle crash in Colorado.

For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, visit www.kandrive.org, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.

I-70 westbound from Goodland to Colorado is shutdown again due to Colorado having multiple semi crashes. Check https://t.co/vkGGzfyaTk for updates.#KSwx pic.twitter.com/zXDYTKx7L2 — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) March 22, 2022

