I-70 at Goodland reopened after multiple semi crashes in Colorado
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT
GOODLAND, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened westbound I-70 at Goodland.
The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Goodland because of a multi-vehicle crash in Colorado.
For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, visit www.kandrive.org, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.
