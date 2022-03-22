Ice, wind lead to power outages in western Kansas

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Crews are repairing downed power lines along eastbound K-96, between Ness City and Rush Center, the Kansas Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.

The electrical company will be working close to the edge of the roadway while they install new power poles. The timeline of this project is currently unknown. Drivers traveling in the area are advised to slow down and watch out for workers.

While some are waking up to rain and snow, others are may be without power or experiencing flickering. The issue has led to closings and cancellations in and around the area.

Victory Electric which services portions of southwest Kansas says wind and ice on the lines are causing galloping lines, making it a challenge to keep the power on.

The National Weather Service in Dodge City says heavy wet snow is collecting on elevated objects, and some power poles have come down. Also, law enforcement reports cars and trucks have lost control and gone into the ditch, most recently a few miles west of Spearville on US 50.

Storm Team 12 storm chaser Ed O’Neal captured video of the wind and ice on the lines near the Dodge City water tower. Victory electric said crews are working to restore the power safely.

