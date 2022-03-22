Kansas Senate passes school transfer, parental rights bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Senate approved two different education-related bills on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 455, which passed 23-16, would allow K-12 students to transfer to any school district with enough space to take them. Currently, districts decide on transfers on a case-by-case basis. Under the bill, the program would start during the 2023-24 school year.

The Senate also passed a version of a “parent bill of rights,” 24-15. SB 496 states that “all parents have a right to direct the upbringing, education, care, and mental health of their child.”

Both bills now head to the Kansas House. Each measure passed short of the 27 votes needed to override should Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly decide to veto the bills.

