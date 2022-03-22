Local leaders announce creation of Wichita Collective impact initiative

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new initiative aims to build a stronger Wichita by focusing on an under-represented district in the city.

It’s called the Wichita collective impact, and Cargill Protein North America is donating $2 million over the next three years. Eligible nonprofits can apply for grants through the United Way of the Plains. Those organizations can use them to provide educational success and workforce readiness to the community.

“We need more opportunities for our young people. It’s this type of thing that will make a difference,” said councilman Brandon Johnson.

Careem Gladney, Business Manager at Cargill, says, “our goal is really around diversity, equity, and inclusion. when you think about equity over the years, 67214 is an area code that is heavily African American that’s been underserved by the city of Wichita.”

The initiative is only forcing on those in the 67214-zip code for now.

