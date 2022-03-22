Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles.

Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.

“A lot of these folks had not had any services done on their vehicles recently. At that point, we started connecting the dots and figuring out that there was a chance that something could be going on,” said Stoskopf.

Ellis Police Chief Avery Smith says he hopes the culprits that are doing the loosening understand the severity of their actions.

“At the very least if damage occurred because of it, you would be looking at criminal damage to property. If someone got seriously hurt from it, it could potentially fall under aggravated battery. If someone dies from it, it could be negligent homicide or manslaughter,” said the chief.

So, how do you know if your lug nuts have been loosened? Jesse Camacho with Bosley’s Tire and Wheel explains.

“If you feel a little vibration or a noise, a thumping noise stop right away. make sure that everything is tightened up because if they fly out, people’s lives are in danger,” he said.

A woman in Ellis said she lost a tire due to a loosened lug nut. She said the tire rolled as far as 100 yards and broke a fence. She wasn’t hurt, but her truck was badly damaged.

