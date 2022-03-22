Advertisement

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

One Great Bend automotive shop said its seen six vehicles with loosened lug nuts over the last 30 days.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles.

Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.

“A lot of these folks had not had any services done on their vehicles recently. At that point, we started connecting the dots and figuring out that there was a chance that something could be going on,” said Stoskopf.

Ellis Police Chief Avery Smith says he hopes the culprits that are doing the loosening understand the severity of their actions.

“At the very least if damage occurred because of it, you would be looking at criminal damage to property. If someone got seriously hurt from it, it could potentially fall under aggravated battery. If someone dies from it, it could be negligent homicide or manslaughter,” said the chief.

So, how do you know if your lug nuts have been loosened? Jesse Camacho with Bosley’s Tire and Wheel explains.

“If you feel a little vibration or a noise, a thumping noise stop right away. make sure that everything is tightened up because if they fly out, people’s lives are in danger,” he said.

A woman in Ellis said she lost a tire due to a loosened lug nut. She said the tire rolled as far as 100 yards and broke a fence. She wasn’t hurt, but her truck was badly damaged.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Reed mugshot
Sheriff’s Office: Man mistakenly released from Sedgwick County Jail
ambulance
Woman attacked by dog in south Wichita
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill walks off the field after an NFL football game...
The Cheetah is traded: KC confirms dealing Tyreek Hill to Dolphins for package of picks
School bus in a Kansas school district.
Kan. lawmakers pass bills allowing students to transfer to any district in state
The Wichita Fire Department said a triplex fire in southeast Wichita resulted in the deaths of...
2 dogs die in morning triplex fire in southeast Wichita

Latest News

Andover woman's Text-to-911 exchange with dispatch.
Andover woman spreads message about ‘Text-to-911’ after incident in parking lot
Untamed Athletes
Youth program aimed at mentoring underserved students
Kansas Mission of Mercy
Kan. Mission of Mercy free dental clinic coming to Hays
Youth program
Youth program aimed at mentoring underserved students
Leaked text messages between Wichita police offices, Sedgwick County deputies include racist...
Community group calls for more action in response to leaked text messages