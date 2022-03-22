Man charged in deadly swatting incident expected to change plea
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man charged in connection to a deadly swatting call will change his plea, according to new documents from Sedgwick County District Court.
Shane Gaskill is one of three men who were charged following the 2017 death of Andrew Finch. He previously pleaded not guilty to multiple counts including wire fraud and obstructing justice.
Gaskill is expected to change his plea during a hearing next month.
