Rain departs; wind continues awhile longer

Northwest winds will remain a factor until Wednesday night
Winds will back down later in the week.
Winds will back down later in the week.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Beneficial rain will exit Kansas in the overnight hours, but the strong gusty winds will continue for a bit longer. North to northwest winds are likely statewide with some gusts still up around 30 mph.

Another batch of clouds will come rolling through on Wednesday, but most of the area remains dry. Northwest winds will gust as high as 35 mph with highs in the 40s and 50s (warmest across the west with more sun).

The wind will go down Wednesday night as low temperatures fall to around 30.

We should start a warming trend on Thursday with highs in the 50s and low 60s. It will be much warmer on Friday with highs getting back into the mid 60s for most of the state. A cold front arriving Friday afternoon may bring some sprinkles to northern Kansas, but it wouldn’t amount to much.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Evening showers, then becoming partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: NW 15-30; gusty. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy; breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 45.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Diminishing winds. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 32.

Thu: High: 56 Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 74 Low: 39 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 45 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 75 Low: 52 Partly cloudy; scattered storms. Breezy.

