Calendar says spring, forecast says winter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the rain and snow continue to fall across Kansas this morning. While a few inches of snow have accumulated, mostly on grassy areas north and west of Wichita, some roads are slushy, and travel is slower than normal.

The snow showers will transition back over to rain showers today before coming to an end tonight. Additional rain and/or snow will be light, generally less than a quarter of an inch.

The other weather worry will be the wind. A north breeze between 20 and 40 mph will occasionally gust to 45-50 making temperatures in the 40s feel much colder. Expect the wind to stick around tonight and tomorrow before diminishing on Thursday.

Warmer weather comes back to Kansas by the end of the week. Highs in the 50s on Thursday will climb into the 60s on Friday and Saturday, and into the 70s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, windy; rain showers likely. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 45.

Tonight: Blustery with partial clearing. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 51.

Thu: Low: 30. High: 56. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 34. High: 64. Mostly sunny, milder.

Sat: Low: 37. High: 65. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 40. High: 78. Mostly sunny, breezy, warmer.

Mon: Low: 53. High: 82. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

