Woman, 2 dogs found dead in rural Saline County residence, man arrested

The Saline County Sheriff's Office arrested 55-year-old Brent Spainhour in connection with the...
The Saline County Sheriff's Office arrested 55-year-old Brent Spainhour in connection with the shooting deaths of 50-year-old Laurie Leanne Likins and two dogs in rural Saline County.(Saline County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 55-year-old man on Monday in connection with the death of a woman and two dogs.

The sheriff’s office said deputies performed a welfare check at a residence located at 554 West Parsons Road in rural Saline County around 5:50 p.m. on Monday. That’s where they found a 50-year-old Laurie Leanne Likins dead along with the two dogs. All three suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies arrested 55-year-old Brent Allen Spainhour and booked him into the Saline County Jail on charges of murder in the first degree and cruelty to animals.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Response Team was called in to assist with this investigation which remains in progress. No other suspects are being sought in the case.

