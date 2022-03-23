Advertisement

2 Wichita men arrested in connection to deadly shooting in February

Wichita police arrested Jim Sanchez, 27 of Wichita and Justinlee Welch, 25 of Wichita, in...
Wichita police arrested Jim Sanchez, 27 of Wichita and Justinlee Welch, 25 of Wichita, in connection with the Feb. 10 death of Vennie Kongvongsay, 23 of Wichita.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Two men were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting in February.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Jim Sanchez, 27 of Wichita, and Justinlee Welch, 25 of Wichita, were arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping in relation to the death of Vennie Kongvongsay.

Deputies found Kongvongsay on the afternoon of Feb. 10 when they were called to do a welfare check in the 200 block of east 86th Street South. The sheriff’s office said a property owner noticed a man lying next to their home and called 911. When deputies arrived, they discovered the man was deceased and had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Vennie Kongvongsay, 23, of Wichita.

Teen violence sparks community reaction
Rachel and Jacob Banter
