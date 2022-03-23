2 Wichita men arrested in connection to deadly shooting in February

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Two men were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting in February.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Jim Sanchez, 27 of Wichita, and Justinlee Welch, 25 of Wichita, were arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping in relation to the death of Vennie Kongvongsay.

Deputies found Kongvongsay on the afternoon of Feb. 10 when they were called to do a welfare check in the 200 block of east 86th Street South. The sheriff’s office said a property owner noticed a man lying next to their home and called 911. When deputies arrived, they discovered the man was deceased and had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Vennie Kongvongsay, 23, of Wichita.

