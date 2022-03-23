Building You: Jennifer McDonald of Jenny Dawn Cellars

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of Women’s History Month, we are featuring women-owned businesses that are hiring this month.

Jenny Dawn Cellars is hiring for their soon-to-be expanded space at 703 East Douglas Avenue, in downtown Wichita.

“We look for people who are positive, outgoing, upbeat, and enjoy engaging with our customers,” said Jennifer McDonald, founder and head winemaker of Jenny Dawn Cellars.

In 2020, McDonald opened the first urban winery in Wichita in the historic Union Station.

“My family has been a part of this journey from the very beginning. It’s been a whirlwind of a journey since then,,” said McDonald. “We’re excited to be growing our footprint and grow our case volume.”

On Friday, April 1st, Jenny Dawn Cellars is hosting a grand re-opening celebration, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information on the event, click here.

McDonald is hiring associate winemakers, servers, and winery ambassadors. You must be at least 21-years-old to apply.

To learn more about these job opportunities, click here.

