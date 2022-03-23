Advertisement

2 dogs die in morning triplex fire in southeast Wichita

The Wichita Fire Department said a triplex fire in southeast Wichita resulted in the deaths of...
The Wichita Fire Department said a triplex fire in southeast Wichita resulted in the deaths of two dogs and displaced 11 people.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department said two dogs died in a morning triplex fire in the Planview neighborhood.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke and flames coming from the residence located in the 2600 block of W. Jewett, near Pawnee and George Washington Blvd.

No injuries were reported with this fire, but officials said the fire did claim the lives of two dogs.

The Red Cross was also called out to assist 10 adults and a child who were displaced by the fire.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andover woman's Text-to-911 exchange with dispatch.
Andover woman spreads message about ‘Text-to-911’ after incident in parking lot
Elijah Reed mugshot
Sheriff’s Office: Man mistakenly released from Sedgwick County Jail
ambulance
Woman attacked by dog in south Wichita
School bus in a Kansas school district.
Kan. lawmakers pass bills allowing students to transfer to any district in state
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill walks off the field after an NFL football game...
The Cheetah is traded: KC confirms dealing Tyreek Hill to Dolphins for package of picks

Latest News

A special meeting has been called for March 31
Citizen’s Review Board to continue review into officers’ inappropriate texts
Combating violence against Youth
Local outreach groups take on youth violence
Teen violence sparks community reaction
Teen violence sparks community reaction
Rachel and Jacob Banter
Rachel and Jacob Banter
A new study is showing how exposure to adults' tobacco smoke is taking a toll on kids' health...
Kansas House wants age limit for tobacco, vaping at 21