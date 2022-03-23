2 dogs die in morning triplex fire in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department said two dogs died in a morning triplex fire in the Planview neighborhood.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke and flames coming from the residence located in the 2600 block of W. Jewett, near Pawnee and George Washington Blvd.

No injuries were reported with this fire, but officials said the fire did claim the lives of two dogs.

The Red Cross was also called out to assist 10 adults and a child who were displaced by the fire.

