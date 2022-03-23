Advertisement

Dodge City Bishop to resume duties after sex abuse allegation

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City announced that Bishop John Brungardt will be returning as the Bishop of the Diocese of Dodge City after the sexual assault allegation against him was dismissed. 

Bishop Brungardt stepped down over a year ago after a sexual abuse allegation was made against him. He has denied the allegation throughout the entire 14-month long investigation.

However, the Archdiocese of Kansas City says the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) thoroughly investigated the allegation, and authorities declined prosecution.

Following the KBI investigation, Church authorities also investigated the claims and determined the evidence does not support the allegation against Bishop Brungardt. The case against him has been dismissed.

During Bishop Brungardt’s voluntary absence, Bishop Gerald Vincke of Salina served as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Dodge City. Bishop Brungardt has expressed his gratitude to Bishop Vincke for his many months of service to the faithful of the Diocese.

“Serving Almighty God and the good people of the Catholic Diocese of Dodge City,” said Bishop Brungardt. “Pray for and listen to all victims of sexual abuse.”

