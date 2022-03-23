Police say early morning Salina shooting was in defense

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Salina Police confirm that on Wednesday around 1:00 am, officers responded to a shooting call near the 2200 block of Wesley Street. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old male who had been shot.

Police say that an argument broke out involving several family members at the man’s residence. The argument escalated, and the 27-year-old male was shot multiple times. Police have confirmed that the individual who shot the 27-year-old was acting in accordance with Kansas Statutes Annotated 21-5222, Use of Force in defense of a person; no duty to retreat.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The situation is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Salina Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2200 block of Wesley early this morning.

An unnamed 27-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital with critical conditions. Police have confirmed the man is undergoing surgery. Police are now actively investigating, and several individuals are being questioned.

Salina Police are investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Wesley that occurred early this morning. A 27-year-old... Posted by Salina Police Department on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

