Gusty breeze takes a break soon

Winter today, spring this weekend
5 day temp trend
5 day temp trend(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the rain and snow are in our past, but the wind is still with us. North winds between 15-30 mph will gust to near 40 today before calming down tonight into Thursday.

Wake-up temperatures in the 30s feel like teens and lower 20s because of the previously mentioned breeze. Highs will climb into the upper 40s today, but it will feel several degrees colder because of the clouds and wind.

Warmer weather comes back to Kansas through end of the week. Highs in the 50s on Thursday will climb into the 60s on Friday and Saturday, and into the 70s on Sunday. Next Monday will have more of a summer feel as temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Breezy with more clouds than sun. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 48.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and wind. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, milder. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 56.

Fri: Low: 36. High: 64. Mostly sunny and mild.

Sat: Low: 37. High: 65. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 40. High: 74. Mostly sunny, breezy, warmer.

Mon: Low: 49. High: 80. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Tue: Low: 55. High: 77. Partly cloudy; chance of late-day storms.

