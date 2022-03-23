Advertisement

Suspicious package prompts heavy emergency response in downtown Wichita

A powdery substance in a suspicious package prompted an emergency call to the Garvey Center in...
A powdery substance in a suspicious package prompted an emergency call to the Garvey Center in downtown Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hazmat call in downtown Wichita prompted a heavy response from first responders including the Wichita Police Department, Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County EMS. The focus of the call was the Garvey Center in the 200 block of West Douglas.

Wichita police said while they aren’t yet sure what the powdery substance was within a suspicious package that prompted the emergency, no biological agents were discovered.

There were no injuries on the call and police were able to safely clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andover woman's Text-to-911 exchange with dispatch.
Andover woman spreads message about ‘Text-to-911’ after incident in parking lot
Denver Fire Department is responding to a fire at Mile High Stadium.
Crews battle fire at Denver Broncos’ Mile High Stadium
The Wichita Police Department said several burglarized units contained items that belonged to...
Wichita police recover $10,000 in property stolen from Special Olympics, other victims
Layton and Ramsay
Wichita city manager, former police chief address investigation into officers’ racist texts
Elijah Reed mugshot
Sheriff’s Office: Man mistakenly released from Sedgwick County Jail

Latest News

Baton twirlers
U.S. Trials for World Baton Twirling Championship in Goddard this weekend
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 killed in southwest Kansas crash
Fentanyl overdoses
El Dorado woman shares story of fentanyl addiction
Wichita's INTRUST Bank Arena prepares to host regional rounds of NCAA Women's Basketball...
Heading to March Madness in Wichita this weekend? Here’s what you need to know
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the third free practice at the...
Yemen rebels strike oil depot in Saudi city hosting F1 race