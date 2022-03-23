Suspicious package prompts heavy emergency response in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hazmat call in downtown Wichita prompted a heavy response from first responders including the Wichita Police Department, Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County EMS. The focus of the call was the Garvey Center in the 200 block of West Douglas.

Wichita police said while they aren’t yet sure what the powdery substance was within a suspicious package that prompted the emergency, no biological agents were discovered.

There were no injuries on the call and police were able to safely clear the scene.

