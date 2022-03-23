INTRUST Bank Arena ready to host Women’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Elite 8

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In less than a week, an NCAA Division I basketball team will celebrate a trip to the Final Four on the court inside Wichita’s INTRUST Bank Arena. The Wichita Region semifinals and final (Sweet 16 and Elite Eight) are set for Saturday and Monday (March 26 and 28) at the city’s downtown arena.

The underdog, South Dakota arrived in Wichita following its upset of Big 12 power, Baylor. The No. 10-seed Coyotes join No. 1 seed Louisville, traditional power Tennessee, a No. 4 seed, and third-seeded Michigan.

“The talent level is top notch and we’re excited for some quality basketball coming this weekend,” said INTRUST Bank Director of Booking Christin Pileckas. “The road to the Final Four truly does go through Wichita this year.”

Louisville and Tennessee tip off at 3 p.m. Saturday, followed by South Dakota and Michigan at 5:30 p.m.

“This is the reason why the arena was built; to bring in national events like a Sweet 16,” said new Wichita Sports Commission President Kevin Jenks.

Winners will face each other in Monday night’s Elite Eight game with the winner advancing to the Final Four April 1 and 3 in Minneapolis.

“What I really like about this weekend is that on Monday night, we get to see one of these teams cut down the nets, and that’s something you don’t get to typically see,” Jenks said.

Tickets are $25 for adult or $15 for youth/senior single session tickets. To buy tickets, click here.

