More than 1,800 still without power after strong storms roll through W. Kansas

Strong storms knocked over power lines across western Kansas causing thousands to lose power.
Strong storms knocked over power lines across western Kansas causing thousands to lose power.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT
PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - As of Wednesday afternoon, Midwest Energy, Inc. confirms 1,820 customers are without power which is down from 2,600 this morning. Linemen were replacing poles in the Burdett and Rozel area of Pawnee County earlier Wednesday, where 295 poles were down.

There are 65 poles down in Hodgeman County, with Barton and Ellis County having about 30 down. Thursday, more crews will be on the scene to work on Pawnee County’s power.

As of 4:30 pm, there are 1,820 customers without power (down from 2,600 this morning); there were groupings of linemen...

Posted by Midwest Energy, Inc. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Due to the number of lines that went down, Midwest Energy, Inc. is unsure when all areas will regain power. They say if you are still without power by 7 p.m. Wednesday, make alternate arrangements.

