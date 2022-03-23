Advertisement

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner confirms data security incident

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Election Commissioner confirmed they had a data security incident involving one of its vendors.

This does not involve the voting system equipment or voter database but impacts election workers for the county. The election office uses the vendor Easy-Vote Solutions to hire schedule and train election workers.

Last month Easy-Vote informed the election office that some documents uploaded to a cloud-based storage system were unintentionally made available online. The documents were applications and human resource paperwork.

The election office uploaded approximately 1,200 documents. Of that, 168 contained either full social security or driver’s license numbers, and 82 included partial social security numbers. Easy-Vote says it’s not aware that any sensitive data from Sedgwick County was affected by the leak. It is still investigating, which will be completed soon.

The election office is working with Easy-Vote and expects it to provide credit monitoring and identity theft protection for those impacted.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andover woman's Text-to-911 exchange with dispatch.
Andover woman spreads message about ‘Text-to-911’ after incident in parking lot
Denver Fire Department is responding to a fire at Mile High Stadium.
Crews battle fire at Denver Broncos’ Mile High Stadium
The Wichita Police Department said several burglarized units contained items that belonged to...
Wichita police recover $10,000 in property stolen from Special Olympics, other victims
Layton and Ramsay
Wichita city manager, former police chief address investigation into officers’ racist texts
Elijah Reed mugshot
Sheriff’s Office: Man mistakenly released from Sedgwick County Jail

Latest News

Baton twirlers
U.S. Trials for World Baton Twirling Championship in Goddard this weekend
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 killed in southwest Kansas crash
Fentanyl overdoses
El Dorado woman shares story of fentanyl addiction
Wichita's INTRUST Bank Arena prepares to host regional rounds of NCAA Women's Basketball...
Heading to March Madness in Wichita this weekend? Here’s what you need to know
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the third free practice at the...
Yemen rebels strike oil depot in Saudi city hosting F1 race