Sedgwick County Election Commissioner confirms data security incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Election Commissioner confirmed they had a data security incident involving one of its vendors.

This does not involve the voting system equipment or voter database but impacts election workers for the county. The election office uses the vendor Easy-Vote Solutions to hire schedule and train election workers.

Last month Easy-Vote informed the election office that some documents uploaded to a cloud-based storage system were unintentionally made available online. The documents were applications and human resource paperwork.

The election office uploaded approximately 1,200 documents. Of that, 168 contained either full social security or driver’s license numbers, and 82 included partial social security numbers. Easy-Vote says it’s not aware that any sensitive data from Sedgwick County was affected by the leak. It is still investigating, which will be completed soon.

The election office is working with Easy-Vote and expects it to provide credit monitoring and identity theft protection for those impacted.

