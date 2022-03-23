Sedgwick County Tag Offices expanding services and hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Treasurer’s Office will now accept personal property & real estate tax payments at its Tag Offices Payments and expand its hours.

Starting Monday, March 28, personal property & real estate tax payments will be accepted at the County Treasurer’s Tag Offices through May 13. The following Monday, April 4, the Treasurer’s Office will also be expanding its Tag Offices hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Expanding services and office hours allows us to give the availability the public needs with the same quality assistance they expect,” says County Treasurer Brandi Baily.

