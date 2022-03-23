Advertisement

Sedgwick County Tag Offices expanding services and hours

Starting Thursday, Sedgwick County Tag offices will no longer process courtesy registrations...
Starting Thursday, Sedgwick County Tag offices will no longer process courtesy registrations for vehicle transfers from other states to Kansas.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Treasurer’s Office will now accept personal property & real estate tax payments at its Tag Offices Payments and expand its hours.

Starting Monday, March 28, personal property & real estate tax payments will be accepted at the County Treasurer’s Tag Offices through May 13. The following Monday, April 4, the Treasurer’s Office will also be expanding its Tag Offices hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Expanding services and office hours allows us to give the availability the public needs with the same quality assistance they expect,” says County Treasurer Brandi Baily.

