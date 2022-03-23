Sheriff’s Office: Man mistakenly released from Sedgwick County Jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office released a message for the public to be on the lookout for a man it says was an inmate at the Sedgwick County Jail “released in error.” The sheriff’s office said the mistake happened about 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 21.

The sheriff’s office identified the mistakenly-released inmate as 20-year-old Elijah Nehemiah Reed who was in custody “on two writs to detain through the Juvenile District Court and a criminal-possession-of-a-firearm charge through the Adult District Court.”

Reed, last known to live in Wichita, is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing about 6′2 and weighing about 150 pounds The Sheriff’s office warned he could be armed and dangerous and advised anyone who sees him or knows where he could be to call 911.

