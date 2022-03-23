Advertisement

Warming up and drying out

Spring is taking over
Warmer weather ahead
Warmer weather ahead(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re in for a chilly Thursday morning, but we kick off a nice warming trend tomorrow. Expect afternoon highs in the 50′s and 60′s across the state with sunshine returning to the sunflower state. We do hold onto a brisk north wind tomorrow, but we will be in the 10-20 mph range vs. the 40-50 mph we’ve been stuck with.

Friday we’ve got a cold front brushing through the northern half of the state that could try and squeeze out a few drop of rain out for north central Kansas. In reality, many of us will be waiting until early next week for our next shot at measurable rain.

We look to warm up significantly over the weekend and will try to hold onto some of that heat to kick off next week. Then we fall to near normal temperatures as rain and thunder cool us down by Tuesday evening.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and wind. Wind: NW 15-20 becoming 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, milder. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 56.

Fri: Low: 36. High: 64. Mostly sunny and mild.

Sat: Low: 37. High: 62. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 38. High: 70. Mostly sunny, breezy, warmer.

Mon: Low: 47. High: 80. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Tue: Low: 55. High: 79. Partly cloudy; chance of evening storms. Windy.

Wed: Low: 47. High: 68. Morning showers and storms otherwise mostly cloudy. Windy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andover woman's Text-to-911 exchange with dispatch.
Andover woman spreads message about ‘Text-to-911’ after incident in parking lot
Elijah Reed mugshot
Sheriff’s Office: Man mistakenly released from Sedgwick County Jail
ambulance
Woman attacked by dog in south Wichita
School bus in a Kansas school district.
Kan. lawmakers pass bills allowing students to transfer to any district in state
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill walks off the field after an NFL football game...
The Cheetah is traded: KC confirms dealing Tyreek Hill to Dolphins for package of picks

Latest News

Milder days are returning soon.
Few sprinkles Friday; slowly warming into the weekend
Temps trending upward.
A mild afternoon, but still cooler than normal
5 day temp trend
Gusty breeze takes a break soon
Winds will back down later in the week.
Rain departs; wind continues awhile longer