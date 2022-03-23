Warming up and drying out

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re in for a chilly Thursday morning, but we kick off a nice warming trend tomorrow. Expect afternoon highs in the 50′s and 60′s across the state with sunshine returning to the sunflower state. We do hold onto a brisk north wind tomorrow, but we will be in the 10-20 mph range vs. the 40-50 mph we’ve been stuck with.

Friday we’ve got a cold front brushing through the northern half of the state that could try and squeeze out a few drop of rain out for north central Kansas. In reality, many of us will be waiting until early next week for our next shot at measurable rain.

We look to warm up significantly over the weekend and will try to hold onto some of that heat to kick off next week. Then we fall to near normal temperatures as rain and thunder cool us down by Tuesday evening.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and wind. Wind: NW 15-20 becoming 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, milder. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 56.

Fri: Low: 36. High: 64. Mostly sunny and mild.

Sat: Low: 37. High: 62. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 38. High: 70. Mostly sunny, breezy, warmer.

Mon: Low: 47. High: 80. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Tue: Low: 55. High: 79. Partly cloudy; chance of evening storms. Windy.

Wed: Low: 47. High: 68. Morning showers and storms otherwise mostly cloudy. Windy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.