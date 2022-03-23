Advertisement

Wesley removes visitor restrictions at hospitals, freestanding ERs

Wesley Healthcare continues no-visitor policy.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Wesley Healthcare announced on Wednesday that it has removed all restrictions at Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn hospital, as well as Wesley’s freestanding emergency rooms in West Wichita and Derby.

Only one visitor will be allowed for emergency room patients at Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn due to space constraints. But Wesley says family members will now be allowed to wait in the hospitals’ cafeterias or other waiting areas not outside or in their .

The healthcare system said it is able to relax restrictions due to the decline in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates across Kansas.

Wesley said with COVID-19 still present in our community and around the world, all patients, visitors, physicians and staff will be required to wear masks in any Wesley facility. People with cold/flu symptoms or pending COVID-19 tests asked not to enter the hospital to protect others from potential risk.

