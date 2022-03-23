Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Setting up for NCAA Women’s Sweet 16, Elite 8

Wichita is the host city of the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds for the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship.
By Shane Konicki
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - March Madness is coming to Wichita! The 2022 Division 1 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship gets underway this weekend, and this morning we’re getting a sneak peek at the setup! The court is going in at Intrust Bank Arena-- and this morning we’ll be there to see it get put in place, and also learn more about what fans can expect from this weekend.

Here’s a look at the schedule: Louisville and Tennessee tip off at 3 p.m. Saturday, followed by South Dakota and Michigan at 5:30 p.m. Winners will face each other in Monday night’s Elite Eight game with the winner advancing to the Final Four April 1 and 3 in Minneapolis.

Single session tickets are $25 for adults or $15 for youth/seniors. You can find tickets for the games at www.intrustbankarena.com/marchmadness.

