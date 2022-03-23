Advertisement

Woman attacked by dog in south Wichita

ambulance
ambulance(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman is rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being attacked by a dog early Wednesday morning.

Police don’t know where the actual attack occurred, but they say around 1 a.m., a woman arrived at the QuikTrip located at Harry and Seneca and told a clerk she had been attacked by a pit bull.

Police say the woman suffered a significant injury to her arm, but she is expected to recover.

Police say they don’t know where the dog is, but it does not belong to the woman. They hope to learn more about what happened once she’s out of surgery.

