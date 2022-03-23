Advertisement

WPD arrests 3 teens accused of illegal firearm possession, other charges

WPD arrests an 18-year-old and others on multiple charges
WPD arrests an 18-year-old and others on multiple charges(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department made three similar arrests Monday within hours of each other.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday, WPD officers pulled over a 16-year-old near the 1400 block of N. Erie for a traffic violation. The 16-year-old ran from officers during the stop and was eventually taken into custody. WPD arrested the 16-year-old for possession of drugs and a firearm by a felon.

Around 11 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle near the 2600 block of N. Green. Effrem Johnson, 18, and a 17-year-old fled from the police on foot. Both were eventually arrested for car theft and possession of firearms.

These investigations are ongoing.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) works daily building relationships, and proactively addressing crime. These elements...

Posted by Wichita Police Department on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andover woman's Text-to-911 exchange with dispatch.
Andover woman spreads message about ‘Text-to-911’ after incident in parking lot
Elijah Reed mugshot
Sheriff’s Office: Man mistakenly released from Sedgwick County Jail
ambulance
Woman attacked by dog in south Wichita
School bus in a Kansas school district.
Kan. lawmakers pass bills allowing students to transfer to any district in state
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill walks off the field after an NFL football game...
The Cheetah is traded: KC confirms dealing Tyreek Hill to Dolphins for package of picks

Latest News

A special meeting has been called for March 31
Citizen’s Review Board to continue review into officers’ inappropriate texts
Combating violence against Youth
Local outreach groups take on youth violence
Teen violence sparks community reaction
Teen violence sparks community reaction
Rachel and Jacob Banter
Rachel and Jacob Banter
A new study is showing how exposure to adults' tobacco smoke is taking a toll on kids' health...
Kansas House wants age limit for tobacco, vaping at 21