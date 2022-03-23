WPD arrests 3 teens accused of illegal firearm possession, other charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department made three similar arrests Monday within hours of each other.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday, WPD officers pulled over a 16-year-old near the 1400 block of N. Erie for a traffic violation. The 16-year-old ran from officers during the stop and was eventually taken into custody. WPD arrested the 16-year-old for possession of drugs and a firearm by a felon.

Around 11 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle near the 2600 block of N. Green. Effrem Johnson, 18, and a 17-year-old fled from the police on foot. Both were eventually arrested for car theft and possession of firearms.

These investigations are ongoing.

