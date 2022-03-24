Advertisement

Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to Supreme Court

Alabama Attorney General Steve Williams is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Williams spoke with the committee consider Judge Jackson’s nomination on Thursday.

Alongside a mix of nearly a dozen supporters and opponents of Judge Jackson’s nomination, Marshall told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he fears that Judge Jackson believes a fundamental redesign of the criminal justice system is needed.

In an interview with the Washington News Bureau, Marshall said, “I think we’ve not yet heard her say that she [Judge Jackson] believes fundamentally that our criminal justice system is fair and unbiased.”

Marshall was invited to testify by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The scheduled public hearings in Judge Jackson’s nomination wrapped on Thursday. The committee is expected wait a few weeks before voting on whether to send her nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 killed in southwest Kansas crash
File Graphic
Boil water advisory issued for Sedgwick County's Eberly Farms supply
Police searching for suspect in robberies.
Wichita Police looking for repeat convenience store robber
The National Weather Service will initiate a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 13, at...
Teen driver who survived Texas tornado set to receive new truck

Latest News

McPherson County ballot box
GOP push against ballot drop boxes hits rural places, too
U.S. Senators from Kansas Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran discuss their recent trip to Germany &...
Marshall and Moran call for more assistance to humanitarian crisis in Ukraine
Koch Industries logo
Koch Industries defends presence in Russia, condemns attack on Ukraine
Kansas Senate committee discussing medical marijuana legislation
Ron Estes speaks on the House floor on Tuesday, March 8
Kansas Rep. Ron Estes addresses gas prices on House floor