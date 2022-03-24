Andover woman spreads message about ‘Text-to-911’ after incident in parking lot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An uncertain situation in a grocery store parking lot has an Andover woman thankful for a way to text for help. Her story is making the rounds on Facebook as she tries to bring more attention to the state’s Text-to-911 system, which many don’t know about.

Earlier this week, Karisa Spooner reached out to 911 after someone drove alongside her car and blocked her in.

“She’s waving her arms for me to roll down my window. I think she needs help, so I roll down my window and she starts to ask for money,” Spooner said.

She said the woman and a man in the car continued to press.

“Situation where it was just getting really uncomfortable,” Spooner said. “Running out of things to buy time to talk about.”

Not wanting to signal to the pair that she was reaching out for emergency assistance, Spooner texted “Help” to 911.

“It was perfect to act like I was looking for change and then text, and it was so fast,” she said.

Dispatchers in Andover were able to ping her location and an Andover police officer nearby responded within two minutes.

“I wasn’t bleeding, and I wasn’t dying, but you don’t know what was going to happen next,” Spooner said.

She said she wasn’t aware the Text-to-911 system existed until she recently saw it used in a TV show.

“I actually saw it on Netflix, so I’m glad I did,” she said. “I’m really glad. It was a perfect situation to use it.”

Since 2017, Text-to-911 has rolled out across most of Kansas.

Spooner said after sharing what happened on Facebook, she found many people had been in the same boat as her, unaware this was an option for reaching emergency services. Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan is thanking Spooner for sharing her experience in getting the word out about the emergency option.

“Wanting to drive just more and more awareness and get the word out,” she said.

Sedgwick County dispatch says voice 911 calls are still preferred, allowing dispatchers to get the information they need quicker. But in a situation where it’s not possible or is dangerous to call, they advise not hesitating to text 911.

Emergency communications say Text-to-911 can be a valuable option for the deaf and hearing-impaired community or in domestic violence or disturbance cases. They also advise that Text-to-911 is not to be used as an alternative to the non-emergency line.

Emergency communications say it’s important to keep your messages short and simple, prioritizing location and the service you need, followed by any details.

“Every person needs to tell someone about this because you just never know,” Spooner said. “It may not be right now, but in two years, maybe this could save someone’s life.”

