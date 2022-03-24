Cowley County Sheriff’s Office seeks help to locate missing man

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 59-year-old Mark Wayne Brannam.

The sheriff’s office said Brannam was last seen leaving his residence in Arkansas City to go to work at Silgan in Winfield.

Brannam is 5′11″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He drives a pewter/silver 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup with Kansas License plate 631MXJ.

Mark is listed as a missing person. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Lt. Detective Tommy Scott at 620-221-5445 Ext. 5703.

