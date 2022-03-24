Advertisement

Cowley County Sheriff’s Office seeks help to locate missing man

The Cowley County Sheriff's Office said Mark Brannam, 59, was last seen leaving for work in...
The Cowley County Sheriff's Office said Mark Brannam, 59, was last seen leaving for work in Arkansas City. He works at Silgan in Winfield, Kan.(Cowley County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 59-year-old Mark Wayne Brannam.

The sheriff’s office said Brannam was last seen leaving his residence in Arkansas City to go to work at Silgan in Winfield.

Brannam is 5′11″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He drives a pewter/silver 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup with Kansas License plate 631MXJ.

Mark is listed as a missing person. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Lt. Detective Tommy Scott at 620-221-5445 Ext. 5703.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 killed in southwest Kansas crash
File Graphic
Boil water advisory issued for Sedgwick County's Eberly Farms supply
Police searching for suspect in robberies.
Wichita Police looking for repeat convenience store robber
The National Weather Service will initiate a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 13, at...
Teen driver who survived Texas tornado set to receive new truck

Latest News

Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.
‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ advances in Kansas Statehouse
KWCH Eyewitness News 12
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Fans of the University of South Dakota women's basketball team.
Loyal fans hoping to push South Dakota to continue Cinderella story in Wichita
Saint Peter's guard, Doug Edert
Saint Peter’s 1st 15 seed in Elite Eight, tops Purdue 67-64
Downtown Wichita businesses prepare for out-of-town visitors with INTRUST Bank Arena hosting...
Businesses ready for Women’s Sweet 16 in downtown Wichita