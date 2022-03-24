Advertisement

Does it Work? Scrigit Scraper

Testing the Scrigit Scraper for Does it Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:02 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At first glance, you might think the Scrigit is a pen. It’s a cleaning tool that’s promised to help you remove some of the most caked-on messes in your home or car.

The Scrigit Scraper’s makers say their product will safely remove dried food and even stickers from most surfaces in your home. Does the small green device deliver on its big promise?

To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of Green Clean ICT Owner Fahad Feroze.

