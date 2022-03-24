Advertisement

Kansans to vote on ‘legislative veto’ amendment in upcoming general election

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The question of whether or not to add a ‘legislative veto’ amendment to the Kansas Constitution will appear on voters’ ballots in November.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Legislature has approved House Concurrent Resolution 5014, which would amend the Kansas Constitution to authorize more legislative oversight of rules and regulations created by state administrative agencies.

“I commend the Senate and the House of Representatives for presenting to Kansas voters this proposed regulatory-accountability amendment to our state constitution,” Schmidt stated.

Schmidt said the Kansas Legislature often grants broad power to agencies with no recourse when that agency creates an ill-advised rule.

“When it comes to lawmaking, the buck is supposed to stop with the people’s elected representatives in the Legislature. But the reality of the modern regulatory state is that the Legislature often passes the buck by granting broad power to regulatory agencies and then has no meaningful recourse when an agency uses that power to create an ill-advised rule or regulation,” he noted.

“As a result, government regulations with the binding effect of law too often are conceived, written and enforced by regulatory agencies – an unelected bureaucracy acting as the proverbial judge, jury and executioner – and the people’s elected lawmakers are left with no recourse beyond lobbying the agency to change its mind or deploying the blunt instrument of amending the underlying statute that delegated regulatory power to the agency in the first place.”

Schmidt said Kansans will now get to vote whether or not to add the legislative veto to the constitution.

“Kansans will now have the opportunity to join those states – some ‘red’ and some ‘blue’ – that have insisted on greater democratic accountability for their bureaucracies through the more-precise oversight tool called a ‘legislative veto,’” he said. “A legislative veto would enable the Legislature to reject specific agency rules and regulations in a targeted manner, acting as a check-and-balance over regulatory sprawl and making the Legislature itself more accountable to the people of Kansas for how agencies use the power the Legislature has given them. This is a victory for regulatory accountability and citizen control of state government, and I am hopeful Kansas voters will approve the proposed amendment in November.”

The Senate voted 27-12 to pass the amendment on Wednesday night, March 24. The House previously voted 85-39 to approve the regulation.

HCR 5014 will appear on the ballot for Kansas voters in the Nov. 8 general election.

