MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State University introduced Jerome Tang as the new K-State men’s basketball head coach on Thursday.

Tang comes from Baylor where he spent 19 years as an assistant coach.

He replaces Bruce Weber, who stepped down after 10 seasons.

Jerome Tang is bringing ALL the excitement and energy as he addresses K-State fans, players and media for the 1st time as KSU Men’s Basketball coach.



Clearly eager to get started on the ‘Octagon of Terror’ and becoming a Wildcat 🏀😈@KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/RtHVyMKRSf — Chelsea Croft (@KWCHChelsea) March 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.