MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - New K-State Men’s Basketball Coach Jerome Tang is formally introduced to a small crowd at Bramlage Coliseum. News conference was held Thursday, March 24, 2022 at noon.

K-State names Jerome Tang new men’s basketball coach K-State Athletics officially announced Tang’s hiring Monday, March 21st.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.