A mild afternoon, but still cooler than normal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels like February this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. Later today under a mostly sunny sky, expect highs in the middle to upper 50s, or 5-10 degrees below normal.

The breeze is back this afternoon, though it will not be as strong as the past few days. Winds will be much lighter Friday and Saturday before we turn breezy again Sunday into Monday.

Warmer weather comes back to Kansas Friday and will last into next week. Near normal highs in the lower to middle 60s are on tap tomorrow and Saturday before we climb into the 70s and 80s respectively Sunday and Monday.

Our next weather maker will move into the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. While the path and strength are uncertain, this system looks like it will bring a chance of storms and not wintry weather to the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, milder. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 54.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: Light. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: N 10-20. High: 64.

Sat: Low: 35. High: 65. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 40. High: 70. Mostly sunny and warmer.

Mon: Low: 49. High: 80. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Tue: Low: 57. High: 79. Partly cloudy and windy; overnight storm chance.

Wed: Low: 47. High: 59. Showers early; mostly cloudy, windy, cooler.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.