Advertisement

Police: 7 kids hospitalized for suspected drug overdoses

By WWBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Police in Virginia say seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is believed to be a prescription medication.

Police said a mother dropped off her three children at a home along South 16th Avenue in Hopewell, Virginia, and that four children were already at the house.

Officials said the mother left the home to go to a nearby store, leaving the children essentially unsupervised, WWBT reports.

The Hopewell Fire Department was called to the home around 4:30 p.m., where crews found four children breathing but unresponsive. Their ages were 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Police said there were seven children total in the home, all of whom had taken what they suspected to be a prescription medication. All of them were taken to the hospital.

Officials said the children aged 1, 2 and 3 are in critical condition, but the other four are expected to be OK.

A search warrant was conducted, and police said they removed the prescription drugs similar to what the children may have taken.

According to police, it is believed that one of the older children, possibly around 7 years old, found the drugs and gave them to the younger kids.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andover woman's Text-to-911 exchange with dispatch.
Andover woman spreads message about ‘Text-to-911’ after incident in parking lot
Denver Fire Department is responding to a fire at Mile High Stadium.
Crews battle fire at Denver Broncos’ Mile High Stadium
The Wichita Police Department said several burglarized units contained items that belonged to...
Wichita police recover $10,000 in property stolen from Special Olympics, other victims
Layton and Ramsay
Wichita city manager, former police chief address investigation into officers’ racist texts
Elijah Reed mugshot
Sheriff’s Office: Man mistakenly released from Sedgwick County Jail

Latest News

As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.
CDC: Flu activity increasing across most of US
The teen who died in the fall from the amusement park ride was identified Friday as Tyre...
Teen dies after fall off amusement park ride in Florida
Migdelia Guadalupe
Great-grandmother charged in deadly dog attack on baby
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Russia may shift war aims; 300 reported dead in theater