Sedgwick County K9 team aids in search for missing person

Sedgwick County K9 Search & Rescue Team.
Sedgwick County K9 Search & Rescue Team.(Sedgwick County Government/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Emergency Management K9 Search & Rescue Team traveled to Nebraska on Wednesday to support a search for a missing person conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Along with their handlers, K9s Bella Luna, Rusty and Jinx will search for the missing person for 3-4 days at the Table Rock State Wildlife Management Area.

Sedgwick County says it has one of the largest K9 search teams in Kansas and that it provides services such as live find, trailing, air scent, water search and human remains detection.

