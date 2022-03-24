Advertisement

VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car

The driver who allegedly went past was issued a court summons for passing a stopped school bus while lights were activated. (WMTW, Surveillance Video via CNN)
By WMTW Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) - A little girl in Maine almost got hit by a car, but her school bus driver grabbed her in the nick of time.

A security camera captured a school bus come to a stop the afternoon of March 16 in Standish, Maine. Video shows the doors open, and a 7-year-old girl walks down the steps, ready to exit.

That’s when bus driver Tina Dippolito noticed an approaching car not slowing down, according to Superintendent Paul Penna of Maine School Administrative District 6.

“Tina saw a sign that the parent wasn’t out when they usually are out when she gets there, so that caused her to pause, which thank God,” Penna said.

Dippolito grabbed onto the girl’s coat, pulling her to safety, as the car passed on the shoulder, just inches from the bus exit.

“I was absolutely astonished,” Penna said. “I’ve never seen anyone passing on the right like that with the doors open and having such disregard for student safety.”

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says they identified the car involved and the driver of it as 19-year-old Carly Rioux. She was issued a summons to court for passing a stopped school bus while lights were activated.

“I lost my breath,” said Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon, recalling the first time he viewed the security footage.

Penna praised Dippolito for preventing a tragedy and urged others to learn from this.

“Like Tina said earlier today, there were angels following her bus on that day,” he said.

Passing a stopped school bus is punishable by a $250 fine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andover woman's Text-to-911 exchange with dispatch.
Andover woman spreads message about ‘Text-to-911’ after incident in parking lot
Denver Fire Department is responding to a fire at Mile High Stadium.
Crews battle fire at Denver Broncos’ Mile High Stadium
The Wichita Police Department said several burglarized units contained items that belonged to...
Wichita police recover $10,000 in property stolen from Special Olympics, other victims
Layton and Ramsay
Wichita city manager, former police chief address investigation into officers’ racist texts
Elijah Reed mugshot
Sheriff’s Office: Man mistakenly released from Sedgwick County Jail

Latest News

As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.
CDC: Flu activity increasing across most of US
The teen who died in the fall from the amusement park ride was identified Friday as Tyre...
Teen dies after fall off amusement park ride in Florida
Migdelia Guadalupe
Great-grandmother charged in deadly dog attack on baby
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Russia may shift war aims; 300 reported dead in theater